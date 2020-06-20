5 Insane WWE "Wrestlers' Court" stories you need to know

"Wrestlers' Court" was a way of settling disputes between WWE Superstars with The Undertaker usually being the judge!

There are many interesting stories about WWE's "Wrestlers' Court" that many fans might not be aware of!

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

An interesting way to bring WWE Superstars to justice without the need for involving the higher-ups.

Ever wondered what WWE Superstars do in case of backstage disputes? No, they don't always start brawling as WWE has (or used to have) this amazing concept called the "Wrestlers' Court". This is one of those massive "behind the curtain" secrets that many fans don't know much about.

The Wrestlers' Court was a concept started by Dutch Mantel, whom you might know as Zeb Colter in WWE. It was a way for two (or more) Superstars to settle any backstage issues or differences between them without escalating things.

There used to be a judge, usually The Undertaker due to his status as the locker room leader. Though, other senior wrestlers such as Triple H would act as the substitute if the Phenom was not available. Former WWE Champion JBL generally used to be the prosecution and there was also a defense played by various people.

Numerous incidents and stories have been subjected to WWE's "Wrestlers' Court" and in this article, we'll be taking a look at five such stories. Be sure to comment below and let me know your take on WWE's Wrestlers' Court.

#5 The Miz gets banned from the WWE locker room for six months

Starting with the most must-see Superstar in WWE, The Miz. While he is a respected WWE veteran now, his journey as a rookie was full of struggles.

During his initial days in WWE, he got himself into trouble while eating fried chicken. Apparently, he spilled some crumbs on Chris Benoit's bags, which made the latter furious. This matter was taken up by the Wrestlers' Court and The Miz got banned from the WWE locker room as punishment. During an interview, The Miz had this to say about the incident in question:

Advertisement

“I got kicked out for eating a piece of chicken over a guy’s bag in the locker room, and I got kicked out for six months. I had to find a place to shower, to use the restroom, to change. I’ve had it pretty rough in the WWE just because I’m an outsider, and WWE is kind of like a close-knit family or like a fraternity. Once you’re an outsider trying to lurk in, they will haze you and haze you and try to see if you’re up for the task or if you’re just going to quit. I’m not a quitter. I’m more of a person that says bring it on.”

Read where Miz was kicked out of wwe locker room 4 eatin chicken over anothers bag. Poor Miz. Attitude had nothing 2 do w/ it. Right. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 12, 2010

Reportedly, it was The Undertaker who invited The Miz back into the locker room. Poor Miz!

1 / 5 NEXT