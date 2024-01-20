Triple H allegedly looks at 30-year-old star "like a PIECE OF CANDY!"

A 30-year-old professional wrestler recently claimed that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sees great potential in him.

The Game is widely known for recruiting up-and-coming talents to World Wrestling Entertainment who end up achieving significant goals in the business. One of the names that has seemingly caught the 14-time World Champion's attention is Luke Kurtis.

The 30-year-old star is a member of the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) roster and has been a multi-time RUSH Division Champion. Burning bright in the squared circle, Kurtis is a rising star who has already graced the mats of AEW, WWE, NWA, and ROH.

Speaking with Tom Campbell of the Cultaholic Wrestling News, the 30-year-old star spoke about making a potential debut in World Wrestling Entertainment. Luke Kurtis shared that the Stamford-based promotion knows him very well since he had worked for them on multiple occasions.

The OVW star is confident that soon he will be a part of WWE because The King of Kings has looked at him with curiosity and wonder.

"I've worked for them (WWE) many times already! Triple H looked at me like a PIECE OF CANDY! He looked right at me many, many times like, 'Who's that? Who's that? Who's that?' I know, he looked at me like, 'I wonder what it be like if this guy was here?' and if I was there I would tear that place down," Kurtis said.

Triple H sends a message after Randy Orton features in a music video

The former World Champion Randy Orton was recently featured in Eladio Carrión's music video.

The Puerto Rican music star launched a new music track 'RKO' as The Viper showed up at the near end of the video, followed by the dangerous three-letter finisher on a paparazzi probably.

Taking to X, Triple H commented on the magnificent crossover outside the squared circle.

".@eladiocarry_on and @RandyOrton hit this one out of the park. Get ready to have “RKO” on repeat all weekend…@sanbenito," he wrote.

The Game also promoted this year's Elimination Chamber, which featured Rhea Ripley on the marquee poster. Only time will tell if the Chief Content Officer signs the OVW star in 2024.

