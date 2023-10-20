Triple H allegedly refused to let ex-WWE star appear on magazine cover; he wanted Roman Reigns instead

Triple H has appeared on several fitness magazine covers throughout his WWE career. However, according to Ryback, the 14-time world champion has not always been so helpful when it comes to other people receiving magazine cover opportunities.

In 2014, Flex magazine's editorial director Shawn Perine approached Ryback at a live event and asked him to be on the November cover. In the same month, Perine arranged for Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to appear on the Muscle & Fitness cover. The Bella Twins were also cover stars that month for Muscle & Fitness Hers.

On his Ryback TV YouTube channel, the former WWE star said Triple H did not want him on the cover because he felt the timing was not right. The following year, Ryback was told that The Game refused to let him appear on the cover again. Instead, he allegedly wanted Roman Reigns to be the cover star:

"I get a phone call from [photographer] Per Bernal and he informs me that they've reached out once again, Shawn Perine and the editorial team, to get me on the cover of Flex magazine," Ryback said. "They really wanted me on the cover, I wanted to be on the cover, and he straight up told me that Hunter [Triple H] and the WWE told them, 'No, flat out no.' No forever for me, and that they wanted Roman Reigns on the cover." [2:50 – 3:11]

In March 2018, Flex merged with Muscle & Fitness to become one magazine. Batista, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena previously appeared on the Flex cover.

Triple H did not get his Roman Reigns wish

Photographer Per Bernal told Ryback that Flex magazine's editors did not want Roman Reigns on the cover. At the time, the former Shield member performed as a polarizing babyface and still wore a protective vest.

Ryback added that Flex ultimately decided not to feature anyone from WWE on the cover:

"Shawn and the editorial team informed WWE – this is when Roman was in the vest – Roman is not suited to be on Flex magazine, he doesn't have the body type that they put on Flex magazine, and that they did not want Roman. They wanted Ryback. That whole thing was out the window. Roman couldn't do it, WWE wouldn't let me do it, so another missed opportunity to be on Flex magazine." [3:12 – 3:36]

In a previous video, Ryback explained why Triple H is "a liar" and "so far below" WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

