Triple H won't allow one thing to ever happen again in WWE, claims veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has had some megastars in the past that seemingly transcended the company's popularity. Vince Russo recalled Triple H's past comments and felt the promotion would avoid making the same mistake with other superstars.

The Game had reportedly declared long ago that John Cena would be the last marquee star that WWE created. A handful of names have gotten bigger than WWE over the years due to their mainstream appeal, and Vince Russo noted how these superstars had the power to make their own decisions in the promotion.

The likes of Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and The Rock, to name a few, arguably have their own brand that is separate from WWE, and the former writer stated the company doesn't want that to happen with any more talents in the future.

Vince Russo explained it on the latest Legion of RAW while also giving Triple H's team credit for sticking to their word:

"It's going to go back to what Triple H said years ago. If you protect wrestlers, they are going to get over. If they are over, now they've got you by the co*ones, and now, like Cena had them by the co*ones. Batista had them by the co*ones. Lesnar has them by the co*ones. Austin had them by the co*ones. Michaels has had them by the co*ones. They are not going to let that happen again. This is where I give them credit because they have lived up to their word, 1000%." [21:00 -22:50]

What does the immediate WWE future hold for Roman Reigns?

The Tribal Chief made his first SmackDown appearance since WrestleMania this past week and was involved in a heated moment with The Usos, who failed to regain the undisputed tag team championship from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Reigns took matters into his own hands and confirmed that he and Solo Sikoa would challenge the tag team champions at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

While there remains a possibility of the tag team belts returning to The Bloodline, Zayn and Owens are still the favorites to retain, considering the recent unrest within the Samoan faction. Reports even suggest that WWE is building up to a massive SummerSlam showdown that could have The Usos take on Reigns and Sikoa.

