"This is direct from USA" - Triple H recalls almost getting fired for popular WWE segments

Triple H spoke about how Vince McMahon threatened to fire him for DX segments, which he performed alongside Shawn Michaels.

During the beginning of the Attitude Era, Triple H and Shawn Michaels created DX, which was one of the most notorious groups in the company's history. The Game, Chyna, and Michaels were the core members of the group. The stable was graphic and was known for its explicit nature.

Speaking to Sport Bible, Triple H recalled how he was on the verge of being fired due to the network not liking the explicit nature of the group and its segments. He went on to state how they used a letter from the USA network in one of their segments:

“He was like ‘alright, make sure its funny,’ but he’s got a pretty warped sense of what’s funny so it’s alright. We did like a presidential podium and the three of us got up there, as if Shawn (Michaels) was President and we were standing behind him. We went through the list of words and they beeped the words we weren’t allowed to say. We said, ‘this is direct from USA, we in D-Generation X apologise for our attitudes, we will no longer say the words…’ and we went through the list."

Fortunately, the network enjoyed their segment and congratulated them on their efforts.

“The next day we got a letter from USA that said ‘Congratulations on the ratings last night, what DX did with our letter was hilarious. Congratulations on the success, here’s to many more years.'” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

D-Generation X created several iconic moments in the company's history. In 2019, the stable was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Triple H recalls important lesson he learned from Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is one of the most influential figures in the world of professional wrestling. After running WWE for decades, he decided to step down from his position as the CEO at the age of 77.

Triple H, who took over his roles and duties, learned a lot from McMahon's leadership. Speaking to Sporting News, The Game spoke about the lessons he learned from his father-in-law:

All these people that are here today, it's all to his genius, his drive, his vision. Things change, and he's taught me an important lesson also. When things change, you don't wanna be first in. You don't wanna be last in." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

After McMahon's retirement, Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer and oversees RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Do you think The Game could be as good or even better than McMahon in regards to creativity? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far