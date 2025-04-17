Triple H always wanted major name to be the top guy in WWE

WWE's landscape arguably changed for the better when Triple H took over the creative duties. Recently, The Game claimed that he always envisioned Roman Reigns to be a top guy in the company.
Over a decade ago, Roman Reigns entered the business as Leakee as part of WWE's developmental system. The Original Tribal Chief has come a long way in the industry, breaking several records under both regimes. Triple H disclosed that he knew the amount of success and change Reigns could bring to the company when they first interacted.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Triple H recalled that he and Dusty Rhodes discussed Roman Reigns' potential in the industry. The King of Kings added that he wanted a talent like Reigns to be the top guy in the company, as he had the intangible factor, which they constantly looked for in new athletes.
“It’s not just a look. It’s an intangible factor (...) I get asked this all the time when we do tryouts: What is it we’re looking for? I’m looking for that," he said. [H/T: Vanity Fair]
WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of Triple H
In 2022, Triple H became the head of creative and made several positive changes. With The Game at the helm, the product has evolved and attracted several new viewers.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle praised The Game's work in the company as the Chief Content Officer. He added that the promotion was in safe hands, as the 14-time World Champion understood the current wrestling landscape.
"I love Triple H. What he was able to do in the business was nothing short of amazing. He not only is great in the ring and great on the microphone, but he has a knack for the business that nobody else has. I could tell you this. WWE is in good hands because he's in charge of creative. Triple H knows his stuff." [From 1:20 onwards]
It'll be interesting to see what The Game has to say during his Hall of Fame induction later this week.