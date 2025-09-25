Triple H should have been "an agent or producer" at best, claims former WWE employee in scathing rant (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke out on Triple H's qualifications as the main roster's head booker. He felt The Game was not fit to lead the creative team.
Triple H gained a lot of success managing the show in NXT during the promotion's black-and-gold era. His booking style was highly praised by industry veterans and fans alike, making him the successor to Vince McMahon. After the legend took over as creative head of the main roster, he's had a mixed bag of results. While the company is making record profits, the storylines have seen a gradual dip in quality.
During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the ex-writer declared that Triple H would not be head of creative without his marriage to Stephanie McMahon.
Vince Russo acknowledged that The Game had a decent mind for the business and could run things in NXT with some help from Shawn Michaels. However, the veteran writer never envisioned the Hall of Famer in charge of creative without marrying the boss' daughter.
"No, I do not think for one second he'd be in the spot he's in. The highest, honestly, bro, is maybe an agent. I could see him being an agent or producer. I could see him in that role. I'll go as far as to say even if you let him and Shawn run NXT, because that really is developmental. I'm fine with that. But the spot he's in now, if he didn't marry Stephanie, no way would he ever be in that spot. Absolutely not."
Triple H has overseen the company through some major changes. WWE recently signed record-breaking deals with Netflix and ESPN. The company is also going to conduct its first WrestleMania outside North America in 2027.
