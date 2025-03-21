Triple H angers fans with major change on WWE SmackDown

Triple H has been widely praised for improving the overall WWE product in the ongoing Endeavor Era. However, the job of leading WWE seems to be very demanding, and despite his large team, The Game can't hit a home run with every decision. The latest criticism stems from a change seen at SmackDown tonight.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer has been a supporter of The Street Profits for some time. Fans have called on Triple H to push Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins since their last title reign ended in January 2021, and last week, he pulled the trigger as The Street Profits defeated DIY to become two-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Profits returned to SmackDown as champions today at the special live SmackDown episode in Bologna, Italy. Fans began criticizing the segment immediately as Ford and Dawkins came out to their We Want Smoke theme song. It seems most of the WWE Universe does not approve of the entrance theme change, with many calling for The Profits to bring the swag once again.

The Profits used Bring The Swag by CFO$ and rapper J-Frost for all but a few months of their careers. It appears much of tonight's fan frustration stems from the belief that Ford and Dawkins would keep their popular theme song, despite a heel turn, as Bring The Swag was still being used last Friday.

Ford and Dawkins cut an intense in-ring promo on the blue brand this week, admitting they've doubted each other at times for the past four years but the recent title win makes it worthwhile. Legado del Fantasma interrupted, leading to the champions defeating Los Garza in a non-title match after Pretty Deadly touted their #1 contender position.

