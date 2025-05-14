Triple H to announce blockbuster John Cena title defense against 6-time WWE champion, believes veteran, for Saturday Night's Main Event (Exclusive)

John Cena has been the talk of the town since dethroning Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter thinks his next title defense can take place at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.
A couple of matches have already been scheduled for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, there is a distinct lack of big-feel matches. John Cena, for instance, has yet to be booked for the show. Meanwhile, R-Truth is reportedly set to feud with Cena after their exchange on Backlash Post-Show.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how he was hoping for an important match to be announced for the May 24 show. Apter felt a potential match between Cena and Truth could create the desired buzz around the event.
"I am hoping that they are going to announce John Cena against R-Truth as the highlight match of that." [From 29:10 onwards]
Truth has held six major championships in WWE, including the Tag Team, Hardcore, and United States titles. He also held the now-defunct 24/7 Championship 54 times.
It remains to be seen if Triple H will book the abovementioned match in WWE. Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Seth Rollins have already been confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event.
