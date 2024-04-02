Triple H announces official match cards for both nights of WrestleMania XL during WWE RAW

With WrestleMania 40 just five days away, fans had been eagerly speculating about the match lineup for each night.

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has put an end to the speculation by officially announcing the match cards for both nights via X social media platform during Monday Night RAW.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 promises to be nothing short of spectacular, with the main event being touted as the Biggest Tag Team Match of All Time, featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns teaming up against the formidable duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Additionally, fans will witness the Women's World Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to be fiercely contested and defended on this action-packed evening.

ANNOUNCED: The official Night 1 card:

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch [Women's World Championship]

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Six Pack Ladder Match: The Judgment Day vs. DIY vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth [Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship]

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn [Intercontinental Championship]

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Check out the announcement below:

Expand Tweet

The main event of Night 1 holds immense significance, as it will directly impact the main event of Night 2, where Cody Rhodes will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Night 2 will also showcase the World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Women's Championship, and the United States Championship, ensuring that the excitement and stakes remain high throughout WrestleMania weekend.

ANNOUNCED: The official Night 2 card:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes [Undisputed WWE Universal Championship]

IYO SKY vs. Bayley [WWE Women's Championship]

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre [World Heavyweight Championship]

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton [United States Championship]

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

The Pride vs. The Final Testament

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place on April 6 and 7 at the iconic Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Poll : Will Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion