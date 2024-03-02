What is a Bloodline Rules match? Revisiting The Rock's words on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed an earth-shattering segment featuring The Rock and The Bloodline. This explosive segment kicked off tonight's SmackDown where Roman Reigns appeared with the Samoan faction. Later, Paul Heyman introduced The People's Champion.

Upon the presence of The Great One, he addressed Cody Rhodes' challenge for a singles showdown and declined the same. Soon, he propounded a new offer to Cody Rhodes where Roman Reigns and The Rock will team up against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in a tag team bout.

However, The People's Champion raised the stakes to its peak by disclosing that if Cody and Seth lose the tag team match, then the Night 2 WrestleMania showdown between Roman and Cody will be a 'Bloodline Rules' match. After this segment, many fans are curious to know about this special gimmick match of the Samoan faction.

As per the words from the Hollywood star, a 'Bloodline Rules' match will be an anything goes showdown. The WWE veteran mentioned that he can even do commentary at the ringside by pulling off a chair along with Pat McAfee. Jimmy Uso might be placed as a special guest referee for this match to give The Tribal Chief an unfair advantage in the title defense.

Expand Tweet

Maybe Paul Heyman could take out a foreign object to aid The Bloodline Leader. For those unaware, foreign objects include trash cans, kendo sticks, ladders, tables, etc. Humorously, The Rock then remarked that Solo Sikoa might be also singing the national anthem in this showdown as the Samoan faction will have all the aces in this match.

Lastly, The Most Electrifying Man teased his potential interference in Reigns vs. Cody, stating that he may take the chair he was sitting on at ringside and attack The American Nightmare which won't be illegal in this special rules match.

It will be engaging to see how Dusty's son will respond to the challenge next week and whether fans will witness a 'Bloodline Rules' match at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock acknowledged Bloodline leader on WWE SmackDown

The People's Champion also acknowledged Roman Reigns at the conclusion of their segment tonight. This moment took place when The Brahma Bull was about to finish the segment but was stopped in his tracks by The Tribal Chief.

Soon, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion expressed his desire to be acknowledged by their newest Samoan faction member. Initially, The Rock was seen a bit surprised, but later acknowledged The Head of the Table, stating the reason as being family members.

Expand Tweet

This moment came as a surprise to many fans but some still expect the Rock to turn on Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE