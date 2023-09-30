"Triple H apparently has paid attention to it" - WWE using an old formula as seen on SmackDown, notes veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H has visibly approached the WWE product differently since taking charge as the Creative Head. Dutch Mantell believes The Game is getting inspired by old methods, as the former WWE manager revealed an example from this week's SmackDown.

The most recent offering of 'The Grayson Waller Effect' had Bobby Lashley as the special guest, and the former WWE Champion discussed his recent interactions with the Street Profits, who also came out by the end of the segment. Austin Theory had a brief staredown with Lashley as he made his entrance for his match against Cameron Grimes.

Dutch Mantell liked how Triple H's team was using segments and matches to focus not just on one talent but multiple superstars. The wrestling veteran pointed out that it was a tried-and-tested formula that was done years ago.

Dutch explained on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk:

"I think it helped both sides. It helped the Street Profits, and it helped Waller. It helped them. Because this is, they got the win, which they needed toiwin. They involved everybody else. And, it's basically, if you paid attention years ago to WWE, this is the formula they use. It's just a formula. They used to do this years ago and Triple H apparently has paid attention to it." [25:42 – 26:25]

Dutch Mantell gives his verdict on WWE's recent creative efforts

SmackDown featured some big moments as the show ended with LA Knight allying with John Cena in a battle against The Bloodline. The episode had a United States Championship match as well, in addition to the many other promo-based segments.

Dutch Mantell noted that the promotion needs to make the most of the TV time, and sometimes, a particular bout can be utilized to get more than one person over.

The former manager added:

"A match is just sometimes not designed to just get one guy over. Hell, you've got a camera on; why don't we get a bunch of guys over at the same time, and that's what they did. And they have done a good job, I'll say that." [26:31 - 27:00]

