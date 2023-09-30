"When I was still wrestling, I refused to do the dumb babyface syndrome," says WWE legend after SmackDown match (Exclusive)

WWE has often drawn criticism for making its babyfaces look stupid during interferences, and Dutch Mantell recently revealed he turned down the spot during his days as a wrestler.

The latest SmackDown episode also saw a classic case of the "dumb babyface syndrome" as Grayson Waller distracted Cameron Grimes during the latter's match against Austin Theory. It was noted on Smack Talk that the babyfaces don't need to pay attention to anyone who isn't involved in the contest, especially when they are at ringside.

Dutch wasn't a fan of how babyfaces were presented and revealed that he refused to get involved in similar angles when he was an active performer and the good guy. The legend said it was important for talents to 'stand their ground,' as he explained below:

"Hey, when I was still wrestling, I refused to do the dumb babyface syndrome. I couldn't do it. They wanted me to do some bullsh*t, and I said, 'Na, I ain't doing it.' And then they said, 'Well, you will do it.' I said, 'My God, I won't.' And then you know we have a fight backstage. You've got to stand your ground sometimes. Tell'em, 'How am I going to get over if I keep putting these guys over? You know, I've got a business to run, too, not just you guys." [27:30 - 28:30]

Dutch Mantell on what he would have done if he were in WWE's creative

The solution to WWE's babyface problem was pretty simple, according to Dutch Mantell, who himself was a booker for many years in the business.

The legendary manager said that booking the heel to execute a sneaky attack mid-match is a better way, as it protects the hero and doesn't outrightly embarrass them in front of the WWE Universe.

Mantell was surprised the writers didn't go down that path often:

"See, they never do a deal where, say, the guy hurts his leg or his knee. Go ahead and take him out. Now he has a reason to lose that no one really gets embarrassed or looks stupid, but they don't do that, so I don't know. But that's what I would do. That's why you're not there, Dutch, you do that stupid sh*t that makes sense," he said. [28:31 - 29:30]

It remains to be seen how Cameron Grimes will be booked forward on the blue brand.

Do you agree with the WWE veteran? Sound off in the comments section below.

