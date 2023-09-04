5 WWE stars who could turn babyface

While many top WWE stars are currently thriving as heels or 'bad guys,' certain performers on the roster today could need a character alteration and turn babyface.

Over the years, many top stars who worked as heels have had even greater runs as babyfaces, such as Edge, Drew McIntyre, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock.

According to a recent report from BWE, WWE is planning a big babyface turn for "one of the brightest talents." Join us as we take a look at five WWE Superstars that could soon turn face.

#5. The Head of the Table changes his ways

For the past three years, Roman Reigns has ruled as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his heel Tribal Chief gimmick finally resonating with the fanbase.

As champion, he has resorted to underhanded tactics in order to retain his championship, with blatant cheating, outside interference, and many other methods at his disposal.

Now, working a gimmick that does not feel forced, many WWE fans are already cheering The Head of the Table every week, with Reigns being the coolest guy in the room.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff talked about how Reigns could turn face.

"Roman walks out of that story. He lost his family, he lost everything around him. He packs up his bags, he walks out of that arena like a man who has lost his soul. The camera catches just a glimpse of a tear in his eye cause he realizes for the first time he f*cked up and he goes away and makes a movie, maybe two … then it’s an uphill battle for the next twelve months, you see gradually, very gradually, painfully to himself, wins back the hearts and minds of the very people he betrayed," said Bischoff. [H/T WrestlingInc]

#4. WWE's Eradicator embraces the cheers

One of the biggest stars in the women's division today is arguably Rhea Ripley, the Women's World Champion who has been a key figure in the company's biggest faction, The Judgment Day, for over a year.

However, like Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley's cool factor is almost impossible not to cheer. The only part of her gimmick today that is worth booing is her association with the snidey Dominik Mysterio.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray stated that it will be a sight to behold when Mysterio is kicked to the curb by Ripley.

"It's gonna be amazing to see what's gonna happen when they all turn on Dom one day," he stated. "Or especially when she turns on Dom one day and she starts ragging on Dom for being a little boy, never the man that he thought he was, yada yada. It's gonna make for some entertaining TV." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

#3. Damian Priest goes solo

Another star in The Judgment Day who may soon get kicked out of the group is Damian Priest, the current Mr. Money In The Bank, who has been butting heads with his teammate Finn Balor in recent weeks.

If Balor's jealousy of Priest continues, Damian may soon find himself at the end of a vicious assault from the Irish star, effectively ending his association with The Judgment Day.

2023 has been a breakout year for Priest, with many in-ring performances that received standing ovation from fans, from going toe-to-toe with Bad Bunny at Backlash in Puerto Rico to winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in London.

#2. A WWE legend takes in the crowd's applause

Following her return to WWE as a face earlier this year, Trish Stratus quickly turned heel following WrestleMania 39, as she looked to derail the hype of Becky Lynch.

After being at odds with one another for many months, Lynch and Stratus' rivalry ended this past Saturday at Payback, with Becky beating Trish. Following the contest, the Hall of Famer was attacked by her protege, Zoey Stark.

This attack seemingly confirmed the end of Trish's current run in the company, and with her being attacked by an up-and-coming heel, it seems as though Stratus is venturing back to being a face.

#1. The Champ takes control

Last month at SummerSlam, IYO SKY shocked the world as she cashed in Money in the Bank and won the WWE Women's Championship from Bianca Belair.

Despite being met with huge cheers, SKY has continued to work alongside her villainous Damage CTRL teammates Bayley and Dakota Kai.

With many fans already well on board with SKY as champion, it seems inevitable that she will soon break free from her faction and perform with honor as a face.

