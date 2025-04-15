Triple H arrives in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has made his way to Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41 weekend. The premium live event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend is special for The Game on a personal level as well. The 14-time World Champion will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time on Friday. He was previously inducted into the Class of 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

Earlier today, the 55-year-old took to his Instagram story to announce his arrival in Las Vegas. He shared a video of himself getting off a plane.

Triple H arrives in Las Vegas. [Photo Courtesy: Screenshots of The Game's Instagram Story]

Triple H gives his opinion on WWE fans complaining on the internet

In the modern internet age, WWE creative and several stars are often subject to heavy criticism from wrestling fans. Hunter gave his honest opinion on the same during his appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast

Triple H noted that all the complaining happening on the internet was not real life. The veteran pointed out that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had been under fire from wrestling fans for his current run. However, The American Nightmare was doing great on the shows and in terms of merchandise sales.

“The internet is not real life, and the b**ching and the f**king complaining that is on there is not real life. You could read the internet, and it’ll sound like this thing is dead. I’ll use Cody as the example, ‘Cody’s already jumped the shark. He’s dead as a babyface’. He goes, ‘Really? I don’t know. I’m in an arena with 10-15,000 people every night going ape sh*t for me, selling the most merchandise’, but sure, whatever you wanna say on the internet, that’s the golden rule — it’s just opinion of a few people,” he said. [H/T: WrestleOps on X]

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

Like Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso has also received major backlash from the fans on the internet. While he has emerged as one of the leading merchandise sellers in the company, The YEET Master has also been subject to a lot of criticism for his in-ring work.

