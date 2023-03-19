Triple H cannot ask Vince McMahon to not show up backstage during WWE shows, says veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell doesn't think Triple H or anyone else could stop Vince McMahon from sitting in the Gorilla position during WWE shows.

Two weeks ago on RAW, when John Cena made his return, it was reported that Vince McMahon showed up to meet him and was also present in the Gorilla position. Though this led to concerns among fans about the 77-year-old possibly regaining creative control in the promotion, those rumors were soon quashed.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell explained that since Vince McMahon is still the biggest stakeholder in WWE, he can't be stopped by anyone from appearing backstage. Mantell believes neither Triple H nor anybody else in the management could ask the veteran promoter to stay away from the company.

That said, Dutch Mantell still thinks the chances of Vince McMahon assuming his creative powers back in the promotion are slim at best.

"All that confuses me anyway. I don't know, apparently, he can sit in the Gorilla position. He can sit wherever he wants to. Who can tell him to get up? Triple H is not going to tell him that. Nobody is going to tell him that. All he can say is 'you're fired' and I don't know if he can still fire people. I'm assuming he can't. But I don't think we are going to see Vince back in the position he was before," said Dutch Mantell. (3:15 - 3:46)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long thinks Vince McMahon is still pulling the strings in WWE

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long speculated that the 77-year-old could still be a part of WWE's creative team. He also thinks that no one should stop McMahon from getting back into the business.

"Yeah, Vince is certainly a part of creative, I would believe that. But like I said man, this is the man's life. So leave him alone. If he wants to step in and be a part of it, let him be a part of it," said Teddy Long.

Considering Triple H's work has so far been appreciated by fans, it's safe to assume there won't be another change of guard in WWE anytime soon.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes