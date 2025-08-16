Triple H blamed for major WWE departure: "He didn't want him," says veteran

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been blamed for a major departure that recently took place in the company. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has claimed that Hunter did not want Karrion Kross in the global juggernaut.

Karrion Kross has been the talk of the town over the last several days. The former NXT Champion's second stint with WWE came to an end recently, as he and his wife, Scarlett, announced that they have left the company following the expiration of their contracts. In a recent interview, Kross noted that he was not offered a new deal until last week and was given only 24 hours to agree to the offer.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed that Karrion Kross getting an offer so late proves that Triple H is not a fan of the star and does not want him in WWE.

"Let’s be clear about what happened here. He didn’t want him. He did not want Karrion Kross. Why? Because Karrion Kross is a threat to him. Karrion Kross is smarter than he is. He doesn’t want him, Coach. He doesn’t offer him a contract 6 months to 3 months out. He has a middleman delivering the contract," Russo said. [From 22:14 to 22:34]

Triple H was not happy with Karrion Kross after WWE WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross gained prominence among the WWE Universe for his fiery promo, which he delivered after WrestleMania 41. While fans loved Kross taking a shot at the company's creative, The Herald of Doomsday's words did not sit well with Triple H, who, at the time, was unaware that the former NXT Champion's words were just in character. The 40-year-old said in a recent interview that he had to explain to Hunter afterwards that his promo was a work.

Kevin Robert Kesar @realKILLERkross I’d be lying if I said I haven’t felt a major shift in the way a lot of fans feel towards me over the last year, more so recently. Just putting it out there that I see you and appreciate you. 🙏🏼⏳👊🏼

Kross was one of the first names to return to the global juggernaut after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the head of the creative team. While fans had huge expectations from the star in his second stint with the company, they were once again met with disappointment.

