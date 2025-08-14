Why was Triple H not happy with Karrion Kross after WrestleMania 41?

  • home icon
By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 14, 2025 16:09 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
Triple H at a WWE press conference after WrestleMania 41 [Image source: Getty]

The departure of Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, from WWE has garnered varied reactions from fans on social media. The duo's contracts with the Stamford-based promotion have expired, and they are seemingly not being renewed.

Many viewers thought that this situation was part of a storyline, but The Doom Walker recently opened up about his WWE status and shut down the rumors. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former NXT Champion claimed that the Stamford-based promotion offered him a new contract, which was later rescinded.

Kross also revealed that he had a conversation with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H upon learning that the latter wasn't happy with him after WrestleMania 41. The Doom Walker wasn't on the card for The Show of Shows, but got involved in the bout between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. After the event, he criticized the creative team for not booking him, which seemingly didn't sit well with Triple H.

Karrion Kross said he had to explain to The Game that his viral rant was a work. He claimed that the Hall of Famer was not happy with him because no one had talked to him about the fiery promo. With The Doom Walker recently gaining much support from fans, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux to appear at Big Event's Entertainment X Sports Expo

Following their exit from WWE on Sunday, August 10, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are set to be part of a huge event.

The duo has been confirmed to feature at Big Event NY’s Entertainment X Sports Expo on Saturday, November 15, at Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York. Big Event made the announcement on social media and billed the convention as the biggest autograph show in the Northeast, opening the door for fans to meet their favorite superstars outside WWE.

Bethel Benjamin

Edited by Pratik Singh
