  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H blasted for "absolute sh*t show" booking; WWE veteran calls him out after SmackDown chaos (Exclusive)

Triple H blasted for "absolute sh*t show" booking; WWE veteran calls him out after SmackDown chaos (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 24, 2025 07:03 GMT
Triple H is WWE
Triple H is WWE's head of creative and a Hall of Famer [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Triple H and the fans. The ex-writer was in a bad mood after seeing The Wyatt Sicks suddenly pop up this week on SmackDown.

Ad

The Streets Profits defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom this week. However, the matchup descended into chaos as #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns also got involved. However, the exclamation point came when the arena suddenly went dark and the Wyatts showed up. They destroyed all the teams to stand tall as the show ended.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned Triple H's booking tactics, bringing back the Wyatts just for a cheap pop. He felt this week's show had no star power, and Hunter decided to get the faction back on TV after months, just for shock value. The veteran writer also lashed out at the fans for supporting this type of booking with "This is awesome" chants.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You got an absolute three-hour sh*t show. An absolute sh*t show. So, they've gotta do something. So, Triple H pulls straight out of his a*s an act that we haven't seen in six months because they don't know what to do with them and these morons are gonna sit there and chant, 'Holy sh*t, this is awesome!' Holy sh*t! You know what's awesome? What's awesome is you people are so freaking stupid. That's what's awesome to me. I've never seen such low IQ people in my entire life." [From 2:40 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

After this week's episode, The Wyatt Sicks have put the entire tag team division on notice. It will be interesting to see if Triple H uses them again next week on the blue brand.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications