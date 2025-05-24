Triple H blasted for "absolute sh*t show" booking; WWE veteran calls him out after SmackDown chaos (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Triple H and the fans. The ex-writer was in a bad mood after seeing The Wyatt Sicks suddenly pop up this week on SmackDown.
The Streets Profits defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom this week. However, the matchup descended into chaos as #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns also got involved. However, the exclamation point came when the arena suddenly went dark and the Wyatts showed up. They destroyed all the teams to stand tall as the show ended.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned Triple H's booking tactics, bringing back the Wyatts just for a cheap pop. He felt this week's show had no star power, and Hunter decided to get the faction back on TV after months, just for shock value. The veteran writer also lashed out at the fans for supporting this type of booking with "This is awesome" chants.
"You got an absolute three-hour sh*t show. An absolute sh*t show. So, they've gotta do something. So, Triple H pulls straight out of his a*s an act that we haven't seen in six months because they don't know what to do with them and these morons are gonna sit there and chant, 'Holy sh*t, this is awesome!' Holy sh*t! You know what's awesome? What's awesome is you people are so freaking stupid. That's what's awesome to me. I've never seen such low IQ people in my entire life." [From 2:40 onwards]
After this week's episode, The Wyatt Sicks have put the entire tag team division on notice. It will be interesting to see if Triple H uses them again next week on the blue brand.
