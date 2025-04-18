Triple H blundered with major Cody Rhodes vs John Cena decision ahead of WrestleMania 41, former WWE star says

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to face each other in a generational match at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Cena hopes to capture his 17th world championship in Vegas this Sunday at Mania. Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards recently pointed out a major blunder made by Triple H regarding the match on his podcast.

John Cena aspires to ruin wrestling by winning the WWE Championship in Vegas. It'll be Cena's last appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On The Stevie Richards Show, former ECW champion Stevie Richards discussed a mistake Triple H made during the build-up to the Undisputed WWE Championship match. He mentioned that The Game blundered by revealing that it wasn't real in an interview.

"The only build that I noticed for the Cena stuff going into Wrestlemania was Triple H exposing the fact it wasn't real in an interview." [From 1:19 - 1:27]

Check out the full episode below:

It'll be interesting to see if Cena wins his 17th World Championship at Mania and breaks Ric Flair's record. Fans are excited to see who leaves Vegas as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

John Cena will make his final appearance before WrestleMania on this week's SmackDown

John Cena has been criticized a lot for being absent for most weeks leading up to WrestleMania. He showed up for three straight weeks in Europe for RAW during the Road to WrestleMania Europe Tour last month.

He is set to make his final appearance before his match against Cody at WrestleMania on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Since this is Cena's last appearance before Mania, fans are expecting him to get physical with his Mania opponent.

Fans are curious to see what Cena will do on this week's episode of SmackDown. This week's go-home edition of SmackDown will set the tone for the busy weekend ahead.

