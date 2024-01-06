Triple H boasts about "absolutely stacked" episode of WWE SmackDown

Triple H has delivered a message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's New Year's Revolution special episode of SmackDown.

Tonight's show will take place in Vancouver and will feature two marquee matchups. Kevin Owens will battle Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship No.1 Contender Tournament. The winner will earn the right to challenge Logan Paul for the title at Royal Rumble 2024.

LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles are also scheduled to compete in a triple threat match tonight with major implications. The winner of the match will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble later this month.

The Game took to social media ahead of tonight's jam-packed show and sent a message to fans. He noted that they are closing out New Year's Knockout Week with a stacked edition of SmackDown tonight.

"Tonight we close out @WWE New Year’s Knockout Week by finding out who @WWERomanReigns’ and @LoganPaul’s next challengers will be… and both champs will be in the house, too. This is just the beginning of an absolutely stacked night at #SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution, LIVE at 8/7c on @FOXTV," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager claims Triple H has the best job in the world

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has claimed that Triple H has the best job on the planet.

During an edition of Smack Talk last year, the former WWE manager stated that The King of Kings currently has the best job on the planet. Mantell noted that Triple H was taking his time with his booking to see how the crowd reacted to it. He added that the strategy allowed him to gauge the audience's reaction and adjust accordingly.

"But what Triple H would do is, he would say, 'Okay, let's go a little bit this way and see how people grab it.' Triple H has got the best job in the world. He can take his time and see how people buy it. That tells them what to do," said Dutch Mantell. [3:07 - 3:25]

Expand Tweet

The anticipation for Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27 is off the charts. It will be interesting to see which superstars earn a title shot at Royal Rumble 2024 by winning their matches tonight on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Who would you like to win the United States Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament tonight? Which superstar will you be rooting for in the Triple Threat match? Sound off in the comments section below.