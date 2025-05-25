Triple H has a bold message for Bronson Reed after he joins Seth Rollins' group at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Bronson Reed made an impact at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event by joining Seth Rollins' faction. He helped Rollins and Bron Breakker defeat CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

During the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Reed attacked Punk, allowing Breakker to hit Zayn with the Spear for the victory. Post-match, The Auszilla joined Rollins and Breakker in the ring and was even hugged by The Visionary. He later shook hands with Breakker, confirming their alliance.

On X, Triple H sent a message reacting to Reed's union with Rollins and Breakker.

"Earth-quaking impact… #SNME," he wrote.

You can check out Triple H's post on X below.

Bronson Reed had been absent from WWE since last year's WarGames match between the OG Bloodline and The Bloodline. He was part of Solo Sikoa's group and attempted a huge Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage on Roman Reigns, only for the OTC to be saved by Punk. The spot led to Reed being sidelined for several months.

Reed and Rollins have a lot of history in WWE. They feuded in 2024, and The Auszilla even sent the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion packing for a few months after hitting him with multiple Tsunamis on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

