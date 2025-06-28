Triple H breaks silence after 6ft 8in superstar makes WWE debut and helps Solo Sikoa win the United States Championship

Triple H has reacted to the shocking end of the Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu match at WWE Night of Champions. The bout saw a 6ft 8in superstar make his debut for the company.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu clashed for the United States Championship at Night of Champions after weeks of animosity. The match saw multiple interferences as JC Mateo distracted the referee while Tonga Loa made his return to attack the Samoan Werewolf. However, that was not enough to keep the powerhouse down. Hikuleo then made his WWE debut to assist Solo and take out Jacob. Sikoa was able to pick up the victory in the end.

Triple H reacted to the shocking turn of events with a short message on X. Hunter posted a picture of Solo Sikoa's new group, noting how the newly crowned champion got the work done.

By any means necessary…#WWENOC, wrote Triple H.

Hikuleo reportedly signed with WWE last year and was assigned to the NXT roster. However, he never officially made his debut for the brand. He was a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling from 2016 to 2024 and has also made appearances for AEW and TNA. The 6ft 8in star is the adopted son of legendary wrestler Haku and half-brother of Tama Tonga.

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

