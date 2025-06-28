Triple H breaks silence after 6ft 8in superstar makes WWE debut and helps Solo Sikoa win the United States Championship

Triple H has reacted to the shocking end of the Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu match at WWE Night of Champions. The bout saw a 6ft 8in superstar make his debut for the company.
Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu clashed for the United States Championship at Night of Champions after weeks of animosity. The match saw multiple interferences as JC Mateo distracted the referee while Tonga Loa made his return to attack the Samoan Werewolf. However, that was not enough to keep the powerhouse down. Hikuleo then made his WWE debut to assist Solo and take out Jacob. Sikoa was able to pick up the victory in the end.
Triple H reacted to the shocking turn of events with a short message on X. Hunter posted a picture of Solo Sikoa's new group, noting how the newly crowned champion got the work done.
By any means necessary…#WWENOC, wrote Triple H.
Hikuleo reportedly signed with WWE last year and was assigned to the NXT roster. However, he never officially made his debut for the brand. He was a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling from 2016 to 2024 and has also made appearances for AEW and TNA. The 6ft 8in star is the adopted son of legendary wrestler Haku and half-brother of Tama Tonga.
