  • Triple H breaks silence on explosive backstage arguments with popular WWE star - "This little motherf*cker" 

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 08:18 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently reflected on how things got out of hand while managing talent relations. He was referring to his strained relations with CM Punk back in the day.

The Straightedge Star walked out of WWE back in January 2014, citing creative differences with the management under Vince McMahon. He had several clashes with Triple H over booking policies and was not interested in wrestling The Game at WrestleMania 30.

The company released a clip from their new show WWE Unreal, where Hunter spoke about how their relationship soured. He detailed that Punk never took his advice and attacked him instead during company meetings. The Chief Content Officer mentioned that there was a high level of distrust between the two men.

"I always felt like my job was I'm in between office and the talent. But Punk would never let me assist, and he would sometimes attack me. There would be moments where we'd have a meeting and he'd come at me and I'd be leaving there thinking like, 'This little motherf*cker.' Punk didn't trust me, and I didn't trust Punk." [0:32 onwards]
Triple H and CM Punk have made amends

As the years passed, CM Punk and Triple H have mended fences. The two started working closely together after Punk's return to the company in 2023. The Best in the World even posted a picture of the two men seemingly burying their differences soon after his return.

During his current run, the Striaghedge Star has often praised Hunter's creative process and even realized his lifelong dream of main eventing WrestleMania.

CM Punk is now getting ready for a huge SummerSlam, where he will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

