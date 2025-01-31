  • home icon
  Triple H breaks silence for the first time after huge WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Triple H breaks silence for the first time after huge WWE Hall of Fame announcement

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 00:46 GMT
Triple H has spoken about his induction (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H has spoken about his induction (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H has finally broken his silence after the announcement that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. He addressed the induction.

While The Game is already a member of the Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X, he will now join it this year as a singles star. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised him at the WWE Town Hall Meeting yesterday with this revelation.

Triple H revealed that he was still almost speechless from the shock announcement yesterday that he was going into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headliner for the Class of 2025. He said he'd been trying to come up with a way to say thank you, and talked about the 30+ years he spent creating memories. He also thanked his lifelong friends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, as well as Stephanie McMahon. He said that he had the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world and wanted to thank everyone for that chance.

"Been trying to come up with a way to say “Thank You” for the immense honor announced yesterday. I have had the incredible pleasure of a 30+ year of creating memories and moments… meeting life-long friends (which I’m rethinking both @Undertaker & @ShawnMichaels right now) and of course, the most incredible wife and mother @StephMcMahon. …and the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I appreciate the kind words and well-wishes."

Triple H ended by saying that he appreciated everyone's well-wishes.

In the coming weeks, WWE will announce the remaining stars and legends who will be part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Edited by Neda Ali
