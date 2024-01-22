Triple H breaks his silence following major WWE announcement 

WWE fans have been eagerly anticipating the announcement surrounding the cover star for the upcoming WWE 2K24, which will be released in March. There have been several teases in recent weeks, and we finally have the announcement, putting an end to all the speculation.

It was revealed earlier today that Cody Rhodes would be on the cover of the standard game, whilst Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair would grace the cover of the deluxe edition.

This is the first time that two female superstars have had their own cover of a 2K game, and also the first time that a female star has made it since Becky Lynch featured alongside Roman Reigns in 2K20.

The Game was the one who conveyed to the stars that they had been chosen to be on the cover, and followed it up with the above-mentioned message to note how well-deserved this was for all three stars.

Rhea Ripley has become a star in her own right over the past few years, and many fans were convinced that it would be her turn to be featured on the cover. Cody Rhodes has been a revelation, whilst Bianca Belair has changed the game on SmackDown. All in all, the decision was merit-based.

Triple H was the man to break the news to the WWE stars ahead of the official announcement

Triple H was on hand to deliver the news to the three stars, as seen in a video that was recently shared by WWE.

In the video, it is evident that The Game brought the three stars to LA together under the assumption that they were there to film content for the game, but instead, he was on hand via a video to let them know that they had been chosen as the cover stars.

All three stars had interesting reactions to the news, with the female stars visibly impressed at being chosen to make history alongside Cody Rhodes, who has been on the rise since his return to WWE.

