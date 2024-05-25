Triple H breaks silence after major title change at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Triple H took to social media to send a message after Liv Morgan's title victory at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Mogan won the Women's World Championship at the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Morgan, who has been on a revenge tour since returning from injury, took on Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at WWE's ongoing premium live event. While the star looked out of ideas on how to beat The Man, Dominik Mysterio accidentally helped her in achieving so.

Dirty Dom slid a steel chair into the ring and asked Becky to take out Morgan with that while he distracted the referee. However, Liv Morgan ended up using the weapon to her advantage as she slammed Becky's face on the chair. The 29-year-old followed it up with an ObLivion to seal the victory.

Aside from winning the title, Liv also got the customary Triple H's finger point pose after the match as Hunter congratulated her on the big victory.

"From revenge tour to championship reign…@YaOnlyLivvOnce was right when she said to “watch her.” #WWEKingAndQueen #AndNew," Triple H posted.

This was Liv Morgan's second singles title win in her career. She is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion. Liv vowed to take everything away from Rhea Ripley upon her return from injury.

Now, she has also already got Mami's title and Dominik Mysterio could be next as many believe that the male star actually meant to help Morgan and was just pretending at the ringside.

