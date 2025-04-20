Triple H breaks silence after new champion gets crowned at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is underway, and a new champion has already been crowned. Triple H has now broken his silence with an interesting post on social media.

Jey Uso stunned the WWE Universe by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble match. He eventually chose World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41, and the two stars kicked off The Show of Shows earlier tonight.

They had a back-and-forth encounter at WWE WrestleMania 41. At one point, Gunther even tried to walk away mid-match, but that proved to be a ruse, as he hit Jey Uso with his title behind the referee's back.

In the end, The YEET Master hit three Uso Splashes on Gunther and followed up with a sleeper hold to secure the win over The Ring General.

Shortly after the bout, Triple H took to X/Twitter to heap praise on Jey Uso and sent him a congratulatory message.

"You cannot teach what Jey Uso has…His connection to our audience, his passion, his charisma…and generations of this business running through his veins. Jey @WWEUsos is your new World Heavyweight Champion. Congratulations…and…🙌YEET🙌," wrote Triple H.

Check out his post below:

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books Jey Uso in his first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. Could Gunther emerge as his biggest threat after WWE WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

