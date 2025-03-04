Triple H breaks silence as Rhea Ripley loses WWE Women's World Championship on RAW

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 04, 2025 04:28 GMT
Rhea Ripley (left) Triple H (right) [Image Sources: WWE on YouTube]

Rhea Ripley had a forgettable night on the RAW after Elimination Chamber as she lost her WWE Women's World Championship. Triple H has now reacted to the shocking title change.

Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against IYO SKY in the main event of RAW tonight. The two women pushed each other to their limits in a barnburner contest, where Bianca Belair caused interference during the closing moments of the match.

The Mami took issue with the EST rooting for her opponent and got into her face, pushing the two women into each other. Interestingly, referee Jessika Carr didn't call for a DQ and let the match continue. The distraction allowed SKY to reverse Ripley's Riptide from the top rope and deliver a hurricanrana, followed by a moonsault to pick up the win.

After the show went off the air, Triple H took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share backstage footage of himself hugging IYO SKY. He also congratulated the Damage CTRL member on her monumental win.

"Deserved, not given. Congrats @Iyo_SkyWWE! #WWERaw," Triple H wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

The Mami's reign ended abruptly after 56 days. Is Rhea Ripley out of WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

Edited by Angana Roy
