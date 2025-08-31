Triple H breaks silence after Roman Reigns is hospitalized at WWE Clash in Paris

Triple H broke his silence after Roman Reigns was hospitalized at the hands of The Vision. Reigns was victorious over Bronson Reed, but his night didn't end with him celebrating with the WWE Universe.

Post-match, Reigns attacked Paul Heyman as revenge for his betrayal at WrestleMania 41. He was eventually ambushed by Bron Breakker, who delivered multiple Spears to the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reed then hit the OTC with Tsunamis before Jey Uso stepped in. Unfortunately for the former World Heavyweight Champion, he also became the victim of The Vision's brutal wrath.

On X/Twitter, Triple H sent a message praising Reigns and Reed, stating that the two heavyweights went to war and only one survived, with The Vision delivering the ultimate statement.

"Two heavyweights went to war…and one survived. #TheVision with the ultimate statement…#WWEClash," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Triple H on how Roman Reigns has changed in WWE

Triple H commented on the change he noticed in Roman Reigns, who took a bullet for Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on the SummerSlam post-show, Triple H had this to say about the OTC:

"It's a different Roman Reigns. You go back a couple of years, Roman doesn't take a bullet for anyone. Roman Reigns taking a bullet for Jey Uso tonight. Over this time, I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief. I think there was a point in time where he was calling him 'Main Event Jey Uso' and all that stuff as a, 'I'll make you feel good about yourself, kid.' Now, I think he really sees Jey Uso as Main Event Jey Uso. Doesn't mean he's not still The Tribal Chief, but I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief."

It has been speculated that The Vision taking out Reigns was done to write him off TV. The OTC is set to start filming for the live-action Street Fighter movie in September. It remains to be seen what's next for The Tribal Chief and when he returns to action.

