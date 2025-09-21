Triple H breaks silence after The Undertaker drops Stephanie McMahon bombshell at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance right before the main event of Wrestlepalooza. The Phenom made headlines with his appearance and immediately sat down with Stephanie McMahon on the ringside to have a conversation with the legend.Minutes into the conversation, The Undertaker shocked the world to announce that Stephanie was the first member to get inducted into the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame, making headlines all around the globe. The news took the world by surprise, leaving McMahon emotional ringside following the bombshell announcement that was a surprise for her.Triple H reacted to the massive surprise announcement made by the Phenom at Wrestlepalooza with a backstage video. The Game shared a video on Twitter after McMahon returned emotional after getting to know about her HOF induction, and stated that his wife was one of the most powerful characters of the Attitude Era, and deserved to be in the Hall of Fame.“One of the most powerful characters through the entire Attitude Era and beyond…So deserving! @StephMcMahon,” wrote Triple H.Millions around the world have been congratulating McMahon for the massive honor that she undoubtedly deserves.Who will induct Stephanie McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame?While McMahon has been announced as an inductee for next year’s class of the Hall of Fame just a few days before her birthday, it is still a question of who will induct McMahon into the Hall of Fame.While there are a list of names that deserve to give the honor to McMahon, there is nobody better than her husband, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who could induct his wife and give him the position and honor that she has always deserved for her work in and out of the ring for the industry. Time will now tell what WWE has planned for the induction.