  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stephanie McMahon
  • Triple H breaks silence after The Undertaker drops Stephanie McMahon bombshell at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Triple H breaks silence after The Undertaker drops Stephanie McMahon bombshell at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:30 GMT
The Undertaker and Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlepalooza [Image Credits: WWE
The Undertaker and Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlepalooza [Image Credits: WWE's Twitter]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance right before the main event of Wrestlepalooza. The Phenom made headlines with his appearance and immediately sat down with Stephanie McMahon on the ringside to have a conversation with the legend.

Ad

Minutes into the conversation, The Undertaker shocked the world to announce that Stephanie was the first member to get inducted into the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame, making headlines all around the globe. The news took the world by surprise, leaving McMahon emotional ringside following the bombshell announcement that was a surprise for her.

Triple H reacted to the massive surprise announcement made by the Phenom at Wrestlepalooza with a backstage video. The Game shared a video on Twitter after McMahon returned emotional after getting to know about her HOF induction, and stated that his wife was one of the most powerful characters of the Attitude Era, and deserved to be in the Hall of Fame.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“One of the most powerful characters through the entire Attitude Era and beyond…So deserving! @StephMcMahon,” wrote Triple H.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Millions around the world have been congratulating McMahon for the massive honor that she undoubtedly deserves.

Who will induct Stephanie McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame?

While McMahon has been announced as an inductee for next year’s class of the Hall of Fame just a few days before her birthday, it is still a question of who will induct McMahon into the Hall of Fame.

While there are a list of names that deserve to give the honor to McMahon, there is nobody better than her husband, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who could induct his wife and give him the position and honor that she has always deserved for her work in and out of the ring for the industry. Time will now tell what WWE has planned for the induction.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications