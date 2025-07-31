Triple H breaks silence on WWE: Unreal's biggest problem

Triple H has now spoken up about the biggest problem surrounding WWE's newest show. He was completely honest about it.WWE: Unreal debuted recently and has already garnered a lot of criticism for taking the curtain back and letting fans see what's happening backstage.Triple H appeared on First Take, discussing WWE: Unreal. He said that the show was always going to be criticized, and that if they were afraid of criticism and did not do something, then that was impossible. He said that in such a situation, they would not be able to put on a show every week.He added that it was part of what they did well, as they could look behind the scenes and realize that it was no different from any other sport. The WWE CCO added that this would increase respect for the company's efforts.“We looked at every aspect of it and the positives and negatives. We waited out. You can’t be afraid to do something in life, you can’t be afraid that well somebody might criticize us. If we were afraid that people might criticize what we do, we wouldn’t be putting on a show every week. It’s part of what makes us wonderful in what we do is, that you can look at it behind the scenes, no different than a sport... I think this just increases the respect level for what we do,” Triple H said.Triple H is the man in charge of WWE right nowWhile TKO may own WWE, the final decisions on the most important matters are made by Triple H at this moment. The star is the one making the decisions regarding the creative.WWE Unreal has also shown how involved the CCO is and how he discusses stories.With this new layer to the company, it remains to be seen what the long-term effects of the show will be.Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.