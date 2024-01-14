Triple H to bring back popular personality to WWE for the first time in over three years? Fans want it!

The landscape of WWE has thrived over the past year under Triple H's creative leadership. However, fans want even further change, as they'd like to see The Game bring back a popular personality to the promotion for the first time in over three years.

In 2020, Mauro Ranallo parted ways with WWE after working for a few years in the commentary booth. Ranallo's skills were universally praised as fans wanted him to do more with the promotion after his stellar run on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership.

Unfortunately, Ranallo left the company and hasn't worked for it in any capacity since. Meanwhile, fans have criticized Kevin Patrick, who is currently on Friday Night SmackDown. Lately, fans have voiced their opinion as they want Ranallo back in the promotion on WWE's main roster.

Check out some reactions below:

Ranallo left the company after wanting some time off to improve his mental health. The 54-year-old personality previously worked on the main roster's blue brand. It will be interesting to see if the company ever brings back Ranallo for another run.

Triple H talks about Mauro Ranallo's exit from WWE

NXT was a different brand under Triple H's creative leadership, often outshining WWE's main roster, whether it was weekly shows or monthly premium live events, for over a few years. Every aspect of the brand throughout The Game's time at the helm was looked after, including the commentary booth.

Unfortunately, Ranallo left WWE in August 2020 and eventually pursued other interests in the field of sports. During a media call for NXT Vengeance Day in 2021, Triple H spoke about Ranallo's exit from the promotion and revealed that both parties have had conversations.

"First of all, let me say Mauro is phenomenal. I’m a huge fan of his, and continue to be a huge fan of his. Circumstances were just right for both sides given everything that was happening in a pandemic world. We stay in touch, and he’s a good friend."

The current commentary team includes Vic Joseph and Booker T on NXT, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on Monday Night RAW, and Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if management has any plans to replace Patrick in the coming months.

