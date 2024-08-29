Triple H to bring back two WWE legends one final time before retiring? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been leading the WWE for the better part of two years now despite a brief period of interference from Vince McMahon. During this time, it became clear that The Game is about fresh talent and doesn't rely so much on legacy performers.

With that being said, there is a chance that The King of Kings could bring back two legends and future WWE Hall of Famers for one last run in the company. The two stars in question are Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.

The Hardy Boyz left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and now works with TNA Wrestling without a full-time contract. In the time since then, the two have worked with World Wrestling Entertainment on some mysterious project. The Game could take it one step further and bring them back into the Stamford-based company full-time.

While Jeff and Matt Hardy are certainly legends, they're also in the twilight of their wrestling careers. As a result, this would likely be their final run, but there still is a lot the two can accomplish. Notably, they could win the newly introduced belts on both RAW and SmackDown.

The World Tag Team Champions on RAW are Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The WWE Tag Team Championship belts are owned by The Bloodline on SmackDown. The Hardy Boyz feuding with either act would be brand new and they'd certainly have the crowd on their side.

The Hardy Boyz could instead return on WWE NXT

While returning to WWE Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown is the most ideal scenario for Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, it may not be the most realistic. As noted, Triple H doesn't book too many aging acts and instead keeps the focus on new and exciting talent.

There is another brand that could be perfect for The Hardy Boyz, however: NXT. While NXT is primarily for younger talent to develop, they are moving to The CW network and need stars.

Not too long ago, Matt Hardy and the-then NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer teased a dream match between The Hardy Boyz and Fraxiom, which is Nathan's tag team with Axiom. That bout could still conceivably happen in the near future.

This could be beneficial for Jeff and Matt too, as NXT has a working relationship with TNA Wrestling. The Hardy Boyz could potentially work for both World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA, getting double the exposure while work in their last major run.

