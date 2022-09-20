"Match of the night" - WWE Universe reacts to Triple H bringing back a popular match from NXT

WWE Universe is excited to see Triple H bring back Fight Pit from the Black and Gold brand to the main roster.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have been feuding for months, and the rivalry just got elevated. Last night, Riddle came out and interfered in Rollins' championship match against Bobby Lashley for the United States title. Riddle's distraction caused Lashley to hit a spear on Rollins.

Rollins later came out during Riddle's tag team match against The Judgment Day. Balor picked up the win, but the fight between The Original Bro and The Visionary continued. In a backstage altercation, Matt Riddle asked for a Fight Pit, and Rollins agreed for the match at Extreme Rules.

The WWE Universe was happy Triple H brought the match back along with the WarGames match for the upcoming Survivor Series PLE.

Here's how the internet reacted:

Fans are estatic to see these popular matches return from the Black and Gold brand to the main roster.

How many Fight Pit matches have taken place under Triple H's creative control?

NXT has been the brainchild of Triple H, creating several memorable stories and matches over the years. Last year, the brand was rebooted to carter towards homegrown talent rather than independent and international stars who were being signed to the brand.

In 2020, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne were the NXT Tag Team Champions. However, Dunne got stuck in the UK, which led to Riddle teaming up with Timothy Thatcher. Later, Thatcher turned on Riddle and the two settled their feud in the first ever Fight Pit match.

Kurt Angle was the special guest referee for the match and both superstars put everything on the line. However, Thatcher ended up winning as Riddle made his final appearance before moving to the blue brand.

Last year, Thatcher feuded with Tommaso Ciampa. During their feud, Thatcher issued a Fight Pit match to settle their differences. In the end, Thatcher once again came out victorious. The two became a tag team for some time before Thatcher eventually departed with the company.

Who do you think will win the Fight Pit match between Rollins and Riddle? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far