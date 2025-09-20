Triple H buried by ex-WWE employee for lying about his treatment of legendary star (Exclusive)

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has brought many former superstars back to the promotion since taking control of creative in 2022. Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules is something that will never be forgotten, while the returns of AJ Lee and CM Punk will always be fan-favorite moments.
There was one more return that left the fans completely shocked, and that took place at this year's Money in the Bank. R-Truth had been let go by the company, and the fans rallied behind to bring him back, and The Game gave the fans exactly that. However, Vince Russo has recently buried the former WWE champion for his treatment of Truth.
Russo was talking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, on an episode of BroDown, where he said that Triple H lied when he stated that R-Truth's return was part of the show. The former 24/7 champion is back in the same spot that he used to be in after initially promising a more serious character.
"So, you let Ron Killings go, and you brought him back only to be in the same exact spot he was before you got rid of him. That's why you can't lie, bro. That's why you can't open up your mouth and lie because now you look like an idiot because you released the guy, you told us it was part of the show, and now he's right back in the same exact spot." Russo said.
Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!
R-Truth's WWE return was truly one of the most surprising moments of the year, as nobody expected that he'd return to the company. It once again showed that Triple H is always open to listening to the fans when they're vehemently behind something, as they were with Cody Rhodes during the buildup to WrestleMania XL.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.