Triple H buried Gunther at WrestleMania for one reason, says veteran

At WrestleMania, Triple H booked Gunther to submit to Jey Uso, not holding on for more than a few seconds when the submission was in. Now, a veteran has spoken about why The Game made this decision.

Ad

At WrestleMania, The Ring General lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso. The Yeet Master made the star tap out in moments at the end of the match. On WrestleMania post-show review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that Triple H was too worried about fans and what they were saying.

This resulted in him booking Jey Uso to win cleanly. The veteran claimed that the manner of Uso’s win with no interference buried The Ring General as a character.

Ad

Trending

“Triple H just did an interview this week, and he made it clear. He reads what they are saying, the Internet Wrestling Community… he takes what they say to heart. So what are they doing, bro? ‘It’s WrestleMania. This is Jey’s moment; we have to give Jey a clean victory.’ Guys, this is not real. Jey Uso did not beat Gunther. That’s the way you booked it. 'So this is Jey’s moment, and we can’t have outside interference, and we can’t…' Okay, don’t have any of that, and in the process, totally kill Gunther. Okay, have it your way, have it your way,” Russo said. (16:25 – 17:10)

Ad

Ad

Gunther lost his mind after the loss and choked out Pat McAfee after attacking Michael Cole. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next with the former champion and if WWE can establish him as the dangerous threat that he is.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the above quotes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More