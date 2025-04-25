Triple H buried Gunther at WrestleMania for one reason, says veteran

At WrestleMania, Triple H booked Gunther to submit to Jey Uso, not holding on for more than a few seconds when the submission was in. Now, a veteran has spoken about why The Game made this decision.
At WrestleMania, The Ring General lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso. The Yeet Master made the star tap out in moments at the end of the match. On WrestleMania post-show review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that Triple H was too worried about fans and what they were saying.
This resulted in him booking Jey Uso to win cleanly. The veteran claimed that the manner of Uso’s win with no interference buried The Ring General as a character.
“Triple H just did an interview this week, and he made it clear. He reads what they are saying, the Internet Wrestling Community… he takes what they say to heart. So what are they doing, bro? ‘It’s WrestleMania. This is Jey’s moment; we have to give Jey a clean victory.’ Guys, this is not real. Jey Uso did not beat Gunther. That’s the way you booked it. 'So this is Jey’s moment, and we can’t have outside interference, and we can’t…' Okay, don’t have any of that, and in the process, totally kill Gunther. Okay, have it your way, have it your way,” Russo said. (16:25 – 17:10)
Gunther lost his mind after the loss and choked out Pat McAfee after attacking Michael Cole. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next with the former champion and if WWE can establish him as the dangerous threat that he is.
