Triple H busts rumor about recent WWE talent meeting

Triple H has discussed a recent backstage meeting in WWE and what exactly was conveyed to the talent during it. The Game said the conversation with WWE NXT Superstars was to inform the roster about plans for the present and the future.

A recent report had stated that Triple H told NXT talent that AEW tried to "bully" them away from airing on Wednesday night. The reporter later went back on the original statement after he was informed by WWE Superstars that the word "bully" wasn't used.

Following Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Triple H spoke to the media where he dismissed the rumor and stated that no other brands or companies were brought up in the conversation with talent on the black and gold brand.

"It was a conversation with our talent that was exactly that, it was informational to tell them where we're going. Meetings that we have all the time given COVID restrictions. We had a lot less than we normally would. As far as the content of the meeting that was reported by a lot of people and elsewhere, completely inaccurate. Never said, never brought up, nobody else was ever brought up, nothing about other people, wasn't about other brands or companies or anything else. It was a factual meeting to tell people where we're going, where we're headed and to motivate them going into the future. Nothing more nothing less," said Triple H. (H/T Fightful)

Triple H said WWE could have told everyone what was said in the meeting if they intended to.

Triple H on NXT moving to Tuesday

It was confirmed recently by WWE that NXT will move to Tuesday nights, which means that it will not go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Triple H recently discussed WWE's decision to move the black and gold brand to a different time slot.

“We now feel like we’re in a good place where we can move that consistent fanbase over to Tuesdays. We believe they’ll follow us. That way we can grow the brand more given the lead in from ‘Raw,’ which we’ve seen in the past,” said Triple H.

NXT will air on Tuesday nights from April 13, which will be the first post WrestleMania 37 show of the black and gold brand.