Triple H is called out for botching Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown by veteran

Triple H has now been called out for his huge mistake with Drew McIntyre and botching his booking on WWE SmackDown. A veteran has spoken about it.

On the most recent episode of BroDown, Vince Russo called out Triple H for the booking of Drew McIntyre. He spoke about McIntyre's segment on SmackDown this week and how he was only whining. He also spoke about how that did not make sense for the star.

"The biggest problem. You know we make it clear, you and I are both Drew McIntyre fans. He's got it all bro. He's got it all. There's no question about it. Now you put him out in the ring and now he sounds like he's whining. Let me tell you something. Here's why they are so out of touch with reality. A guy that looks like Drew McIntyre, he's not going to whine, he's going to be k**ling people. You can put someone else in a whiner role, not a Drew McIntyre."

Russo continued and said that he could not believe this was how McIntyre was written. He said that it was not his fault as he was working with the material he had been given, but went on to blame Triple H for it. He also questioned Jacob Fatu's sudden appearance.

"And I'm watching this and I'm like, bro, now he sounds like he's whining. Again, let me make it clear, Drew does not write the show, so Drew is trying to work with the material they are giving him. Here comes Jacob Fatu. Why? And then Triple H is tell us about the great storytelling. 'We got the best storytelling on television.' What's the story here Trips?"

Triple H has booked Drew McIntyre into a feud with Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

The star was unable to win the match against Cody Rhodes after the referee stopped him from hitting the Claymore outside the ring suddenly. This stoppage caused him enough hesitation and gave Rhodes enough time to recover that he was able to continue on with the match and avoid the Claymore. McIntyre instead hit the commentary table with the move, which resulted in his leg getting hurt immediately.

On WWE RAW, he made clear that he blamed the referee for him losing that match and the chance to become the new Undisputed WWE champion. He was also wearing a leg brace when out, despite the WWE doctors clearing him. He went on to accuse Rhodes of paying off the referees, but things went to another level when he was interrupted by Nick Aldis who had enough of his complaining. Soon after, the arrival of Jacob Fatu brought an end to his tirade.

Fatu attacked McIntyre, forcing him to retreat. It's assumed that this will be the new feud for the star going forward. It remains to be seen what Triple H has planned.

