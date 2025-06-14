Triple H called an 'idiot, horrible booker' in scathing rant by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Triple H for failing to manage the Ron Killings situation. The Chief Content Officer has been under the scanner for his recent comments about the star's release.
During the Money in the Bank press conference, Triple H stated that the release was a work. This was later denied by Killings and his son, exposing the creative head's failure to address the situation.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo destroyed Hunter's narrative. He felt that if this were a storyline, John Cena should have been the one to cut Truth's hair. The veteran writer felt this move would get more heat on Cena, who was trying to cement himself as the biggest heel in the company. Vince Russo noted that either Triple H was lying about the release being a work, or he didn't have his act together as a booker.
"Here's why he's an idiot. Okay, Triple H, let's go according to what you're saying. Let's assume you're telling the truth. So it was a work. So you mean to tell me, this is how a genius of a booker you are? You had Truth cut his own hair when the week before, he's in the ring with heel Cena. If you want to get heat on Cena. If anybody should have cut Truth's hair, it should have been Cena. So, either way, Triple H is lying. You're lying through your teeth, which you are without a shadow of a doubt. This was all a shoot. Ron Killings said it was a shoot all along. Or you're telling us the truth, and you are a horrible, horrible, horrible booker. So pick your poison, bro." [5:18 onwards]
WWE was forced to course-correct after Truth's release. Due to the huge fan backlash, the star was brought back at Money in the Bank with a new gimmick. Ron Killings is now a prominent feature in the John Cena farewell tour saga.
