Triple H called out for major decision with current WWE champion; Veteran explains massive fumble

Triple H has received plenty of positive comments for how he has been booking WWE since taking over creative. However, a former WWE star was critical of how the company is portraying one of its current champions.

Gunther had a memorable reign as Intercontinental Champion, holding the title for the longest time in WWE history. He then proceeded to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

Some of the stars The Ring General has defended his title against during his reign include Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, and Jey Uso. But former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards is not a fan of how Triple H is booking the World Heavyweight Champion.

"They have not elevated Gunther. They haven't done anything with Gunther. Think about it, he was for while with that IC belt really really over with that. At the beginning of the world title (reign) you hoped it would be something where he would be that champion to be on the level of the WWE one, I don't think that he is," Richards said. [6:23 - 6:41]

Stevie Richards is not against the idea of Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 41. However, Richards prefers elevating the title's status to the same level as the WWE Championship before putting it on a main event spot.

WWE Hall of Famer defends Triple H following a major announcement

Triple H will be the headliner of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels surprised him with the announcement, but some fans are calling out the company's decision to put him in the Hall of Fame.

WWE legend and current AEW announcer Jim Ross defended The Game from critics, who possibly didn't see his prime during the Attitude Era. Triple H is one of the greatest heels in history. He was also in the main event picture for the majority of his career regardless of who he was married to.

"He was the top heel in the hottest era, one of the hottest eras of WWE, and now he’s the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that’s setting records. Give me a break. You know. Stop it. You’re embarrassing yourself by showing your ignorance. Don’t do that," Ross said on his Grilling JR podcast. [H/T WrestleZone]

Triple H will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

