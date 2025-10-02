Triple H has been called out; veteran criticizes him for major WWE botch

Triple H has been called out by a veteran following a major WWE botch. The Game is the Chief Content Officer at the Stamford-based promotion and is often seen taking charge of shows backstage from Gorilla.

Ad

He has been under fire for some booking decisions in recent times, and the events of last week's SmackDown did little to help his cause. The main event on the blue brand saw Tiffany Stratton defend her Women's Championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat match.

The ending of the match became a talking point after there was confusion over the finish. Cargill hit Jax with an Eye of the Storm and went for the cover, only for the former Women's Champion to kick out before the Buff Barbie could break the pin.

Ad

Trending

Stratton then tried to steal the pin, but the referee stopped the count at two, despite Jax not kicking out. This led to a confused ending to the contest. Talking on his YouTube channel, former WWE writer Vince Russo blasted WWE talent and questioned Triple H's credibility.

"We're not watching pros. These people are not freaking pros because think about how ridiculous this is. Regardless of what these idiots are telling her in Gorilla, and freaking Triple H ain't a freaking pro. He's not a freaking pro either," Russo said.

Ad

He added that without Vince McMahon, a lot of people in the company have no idea what they are doing. He added that regardless of whose fault it was on SmackDown, this is something that shouldn't have happened.

"Whether it was Triple H that messed up or the referee that messed up or one of the talents that messed up, bro, we should be past that at this point of our careers if we are on the main roster and on national television," he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Vince Russo said Triple H was not fit to lead the WWE creative team

Vince Russo has been a vocal critic of Triple H's booking in WWE. He has repeatedly questioned the Cerebral Assassin over the dip in quality of storylines on TV.

Last week during Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo episode, the veteran said that had it not been for his marriage with Stephanie McMahon, The Game would not be leading WWE's creative.

Ad

While he acknowledged he could run things in NXT, Russo said that HHH would be a producer or an agent at best in WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More