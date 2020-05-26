The Game calls Ronda Rousey a prodigy; WWE wants her back when shes ready to return

Whether you are fan of hers or not, Ronda Rousey has plenty of support behind the scenes in WWE. Among them is Triple H. WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development recently spoke with TMZ about Rousey and had nothing but high praise for the former RAW Women's Champion:

"She's been one of the greatest performers for us, ever. She picked [wrestling] up so incredibly quickly. When you look back at what Ronda did with us. The brief period of time she was with us, her first match was at WrestleMania. Talk about pressure. And she totally killed it. She gets into a place where she's doing it on a regular basis, every week on live TV, going out there and stealing the show a lot of times. I've never seen anybody pick it up...I used to think Kurt Angle picked it up faster than anybody I had seen in my life. She picked it up faster. Her instincts were just...even in training, she'd do something, you'd correct her, 'here's why,' she'd go, 'okay, great, got it.' Then, done."

When will we seen Rousey return?

The last time Ronda Rousey was seen in a WWE ring was the main event of WrestleMania 35 when she lost her RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch. The Game told TMZ that Rousey's status remains up in the air and even addressed her recent controversial comments about pro wrestling:

"Ronda is at a place in her personal life where she is figuring some things out. The thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she 'attacking the business' really or is she attacking the business because she knows that will light up fans that love the business? You'd have to ask her." h\t Fightful

WWE Wants Ronda Rousey Back 'When She's Ready,' Says Triple Hhttps://t.co/ZJA8zKIMP7 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 26, 2020

Comments aside, Triple H says WWE wants Rousey back as soon as she decided she's ready to return to the ring.