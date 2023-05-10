Triple H "came out of his seat" after WWE Backlash 2023 match, according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Savio Vega recently revealed that Triple H got up from his seat to applaud Bad Bunny and Damian Priest after their show-stealing match at WWE Backlash 2023.

Though there have been better matches in Backlash history from a technical standpoint, when it comes to crowd reactions, not many can come close to Bunny and Priest's Street Fight. The duo had the crowd in the palm of their hands throughout the match. It also featured stellar cameo appearances from hometown favorites Carlito and Savio Vega, which left the fans in a state of frenzy.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savio Vega shared backstage details of Triple H's reaction after everyone returned following Bad Bunny's win. Vega revealed that while HHH had a chat with Bunny and Priest, he shook hands with him and Carlito. He added that Hunter got up from his seat to congratulate them.

"He congratulated everybody. He talked to Bad Bunny; he talked to Damian Priest. Shook my hand, Carlito's too. He said, 'Wow, what a show.' He was in the director's seat with Bruce [Prichard], and yes, he came out of his seat and congratulated everybody," said Savio Vega. [23:40 - 24:05]

Check out the full video below:

WWE wants Bad Bunny at SummerSlam 2023

It's no secret that Bad Bunny is one of the busiest people on the planet today. Within a span of a few days, the Puerto Rican singer performed as the closing act at Coachella, showed up at the Met Gala, and competed at WWE Backlash 2023.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin Via WRKD Wrestling: There is a big hope that WWE will have Bad Bunny available to use for this years SummerSlam Via WRKD Wrestling: There is a big hope that WWE will have Bad Bunny available to use for this years SummerSlam https://t.co/btZnXNjk5B

Though he's expected to remain busy for the remainder of the year as well, WWE was hoping to have him around in some capacity for SummerSlam 2023, as per a recent report.

Considering just how massive a name Bad Bunny is, the company could generate headlines if he's confirmed to appear at the premium live event.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes