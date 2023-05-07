WWE hoping major star will return for SummerSlam - Reports

While still three months away, SummerSlam is WWE's next big premium live event. As a result, it makes sense that the company has some plans for the show right now. A few big matches and moments might already be lined up for August, as per the latest reports.

One of them could feature a certain megastar who stole the show at Backlash. Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in an epic San Juan Street Fight that featured heavy shenanigans, big moves, and a satisfying conclusion.

According to WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, many superstars lined up at the Gorilla position to celebrate with him. The tweet also stated that there are backstage hopes within WWE that the musician will appear at SummerSlam in some form.

Here is what they said:

"In case it wasn’t apparent, Bad Bunny’s #Backlash match absolutely exceeded expectations backstage with many superstars lined up at Gorilla to celebrate with him. There’s hopes backstage in using him in some form for #SummerSlam," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

This is possible, as Bad Bunny has clearly been enjoying his time in WWE. As long as he is available, the Latin rapper could have a role at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Whether it is another match or a simple guest appearance, fans will undoubtedly be delighted to welcome him back.

