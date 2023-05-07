WWE Backlash 2023: Star ratings for every match

Backlash 2023 was a great watch. The WWE fans in San Juan, Puerto Rico, made it a memorable affair, lifting the action to another level. Meanwhile, the in-ring work ranged from solid to mind-blowing.

Despite the lack of a world title match, the WWE Superstars on the card ensured this would be a memorable night. Every match delivered well, with some much better than others. One of them, in particular, stood out as the crowd's favorite.

Let's look at the Backlash 2023 card from start to finish and rate each match out of five. Tell us your favorite moments from the show in the comments section below!

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky - WWE RAW Women's Championship

WWE Backlash 2023 opened with a bang.

Backlash 2023 opened with an excellent match for the RAW Women's Championship. Iyo Sky's effort against Bianca Belair was met with an unbelievable reaction, with the fans in Puerto Rico completely behind the Damage CTRL member.

Belair showcased her strength while Sky was at her acrobatic best. But what made this match so good was how both stars pivoted based on the overwhelming support for the challenger. The EST of WWE didn't work heel per see, but she toned down her babyface act.

The Backlash 2023 crowd did not get what they wanted, though, as Bianca Belair retained her title after Bayley's attempted interference backfired. What happens to Damage CTRL going forward remains to be seen, but WWE must ensure Iyo Sky is a significant player. Her showing tonight proved it.

Rating: ****1/2

#2. Omos vs. Seth Rollins

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 My man couldn’t let him slide after he interrupted his entrance #WWEBacklash Seth Rollins tried to chop Omos’ head offMy man couldn’t let him slide after he interrupted his entrance Seth Rollins tried to chop Omos’ head off 😭😭😭 My man couldn’t let him slide after he interrupted his entrance 😂 #WWEBacklash https://t.co/bvbVhL0H4I

As expected, Seth Rollins led Omos to his best WWE match at Backlash 2023. The two delivered a solid contest despite the minimal build. The Visionary sold his larger opponent's offense to perfection before getting some shine of his own.

Omos blocked a stomp with his head, but Rollins managed to hit a few of them anyway. He finished The Nigerian Giant off with a stomp from the top rope to get the win. The crowd was great throughout the match, too, enhancing it further.

Rating: ****

#3. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed - WWE United States Championship

TSUNAMIII!

Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed laid into each other with some meaty offense while Austin Theory schemed around. The United States Champion did hold his own at Backlash 2023, eventually forming a brief alliance with the colossal Australian.

Once it was over, Lashley came agonizingly close to winning. However, following several near-falls for The All-Mighty and even Reed, Theory swooped in to steal the win and retain the US Title.

This was solid, with all three superstars getting some time to shine. WWE looks to have big plans for each of them following Backlash 2023.

Rating: ***

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

chey ⚡️ @meloismone the standing ovation for zelina vega was absolutely beautiful, i’m so incredibly proud of her, she deserved this moment so much. 🥺🤍 the standing ovation for zelina vega was absolutely beautiful, i’m so incredibly proud of her, she deserved this moment so much. 🥺🤍https://t.co/mjAQf3QMhB

Repping Puerto Rico at Backlash 2023, Zelina Vega was subject to a massive ovation before and after the match. She was in tears as well. Between them, the female member of the LWO held her own against Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator may have won with the Riptide, but Vega's show of quickness was impressive. She had a few near falls that may have convinced the fans. However, Ripley is standing tall as the SmackDown Women's Champion following a solid effort from both women at Backlash 2023.

Rating: ***1/2

#5. Damian Priest vs. Bad Bunny - San Juan Street Fight

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_ Bad Bunny the biggest artist in the world and he’s risking his body in WWE matches



He’s doing it for the love of the game Bad Bunny the biggest artist in the world and he’s risking his body in WWE matches He’s doing it for the love of the game https://t.co/rKf9hYp9as

This match was outstanding. It had the lot: a hot crowd, two over stars, gripping action, big moves, lots of weapons, fun returns, and a satisfying babyface victory.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest played their roles to perfection in front of an electric Puerto Rican crowd. The celebrity star pulled off every move, while The Archer of Infamy helped his ex-tag team partner through the Street Fight.

Lots of weapons were used, particularly by Bad Bunny. Priest sold his leg perfectly, which made it seem like he was really hurt. The two were then joined by The Judgment Day and the LWO, while former WWE Superstars Carlito and Savio Vega showed up too.

The finish saw Bad Bunny hit a flurry of impressive moves to defeat Damian Priest. He ended things with the Bunny Destroyer, capping off a spectacular performance in style. This was the best match of Backlash 2023.

Rating: *****

#6. The Bloodline vs. Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest SOLO WAS READY TO SPIKE HIM LMFAOOO SOLO WAS READY TO SPIKE HIM LMFAOOO https://t.co/L1SKUNHJKT

The action here was the standard six-man tag formula from The Usos, who both looked solid. All members of the babyface team got their moves in, too, but the real star of the show was Solo Sikoa.

WWE highlighted the tension between The Enforcer and his real-life brothers, particularly Jey. Despite that, Sikoa picked up the win for The Bloodline at Backlash 2023. This was predictably fun, as now would expect with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle on the babyface team.

It will be exciting to see all six men take new directions on RAW and SmackDown now that this feud is finally over. The Bloodline angle, in particular, sparks major intrigue.

Rating: ***1/2

#7. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar - WWE Backlash 2023 main event

sydney @heeljey CODY RHODES BEAT BROCK LESNAR CODY RHODES BEAT BROCK LESNAR https://t.co/x2K3nzE73R

Backlash 2023 ended with a violent showdown between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. The two brawled before the match, with The American Nightmare attacking his larger opponent. He was on top until The Beast Incarnate took him to Suplex City.

The two stars traded momentum before Lesnar was busted open. The seven-time WWE Champion was gushing blood, which made for a cool visual as he nearly pulled off the victory. However, in the end, Rhodes rolled him up after getting locked in the Kimura Lock.

This was a well-paced contest among Brock Lesnar's finest since his WWE return in 2021. The finish took a little away from the match, but Cody Rhodes can now say he has a victory over The Beast Incarnate—a good way to end Backlash 2023.

Rating: ****

Poll : 0 votes