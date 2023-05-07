5 reasons why Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in a graphic match at WWE Backlash. The American Nightmare used The Beast’s momentum to his advantage in the main event of the show. Rhodes pinned Lesnar while he had his shoulders on the mat for the Kimura Lock.

Cody Rhodes’ feud with Brock Lesnar kicked off on April 3, 2023, episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39. The Beast showed up as Cody’s surprise partner for the main event tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Lesnar showed his true colors when he took out Cody with an F5 before the match.

The buildup to WWE Backlash saw the two superstars almost come to a full-out brawl. Cody tried to attack Lesnar but was stopped by security. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner busted open a long-coat-wearing Brock Lesnar days before their collision at WWE Backlash.

With Lesnar seemingly out of the picture, Rhodes can now focus on 'finishing his story.'

With that in mind, let’s explore five reasons why Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash.

#1. Cody Rhodes enter the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Triple H made a blockbuster announcement in regard to the World Heavyweight Championship during a press conference in Puerto Rico. He revealed that there will be two triple-threat matches on both RAW and SmackDown. The Game had previously said the company would crown the new champion at Night of Champions on May 27.

Cody’s win over Lesnar at WWE Backlash gives him all the momentum he needs to enter the tournament. The American Nightmare is already one of the favorites to raise the new title in victory a couple of weeks from now.

#2. Feud with a new opponent

Cody Rhodes was drafted to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The American Nightmare was the red brand’s first pick and the second pick overall in the draft.

WWE has the opportunity to bring on a new opponent for Rhodes after his win over Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. The American Nightmare can kick off a program with these stars as soon as RAW this Monday.

#3. Have a rematch against Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes’ win against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash come out of nowhere. The American Nightmare pinned the Beast while he was in a position for the Kamura Lock. Also, Lesnar was cut open in the middle of the match.

WWE could use these spots to set up a rematch between the two superstars. Triple H could even bring back the First-Blood match and have Cody and Lesnar fight in the said gimmick match. A Dog Collar match is another option worth considering.

#4. Give Brock Lesnar his scheduled break

Lesnar and Cody fought in the main event of WWE Backlash 2023.

Brock Lesnar has been working a limited schedule ever since he made his return to WWE a decade ago. The Beast’s limited appearances have been the subject of debate ever since he destroyed John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2014.

Lesnar can always take a break from WWE television after Backlash. The Beast is known to work selected televised shows and premium live events, and tonight’s showing could’ve been his last for the time being.

#5. Reignite feud with Seth Rollins

This might be the odd one on the list, but it shouldn’t be denied. Both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have reported beef against each other. The two superstars apparently do not see eye to eye when it comes to who should fight for the top spot in the company.

WWE could use their real-life heat to reignite their classic feud with the past. Triple H could even up the ante by bringing the World Heavyweight Championship into the occasion. Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions sounds good on paper.

It will look even great in real life.

What do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments!

Poll : 0 votes