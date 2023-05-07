Did Bad Bunny create history in WWE at Backlash 2023?

Bad Bunny had a tremendous showing at WWE Backlash 2023. San Benito brought back one of his biggest hits for his entrance. Moreover, he defeated former tag team partner Damian Priest in their Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023.

With the win, Bad Bunny achieved a historic milestone in WWE. He is currently undefeated in both singles and tag matches in WWE. Bad Bunny also happens to be the only active celebrity wrestler to get wins in both formats. Logan Paul, meanwhile, has lost two of this three singles competition in WWE.

Moreover, the 2023 Coachella headliner is the only Grammy-award winning artist to compete and win matches in WWE. This alone sets him apart from rest of the celebrities that have made cross-promotional appearances to date.

Bunny got a lot of help during his match at WWE Backlash 2023. San Benito seemingly had the odds stacked against him after Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor showed up to help Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight.

The match turned in Bunny’s favor after Rey Mysterio and Carlito showed up to take out The Judgment Day. The two superstars attacked Dom and Finn before chasing them off to the ramp. WWE pulled off another surprise by having Savio Vega bring out the cavalry in the form of LWO.

After using a couple of foreign objects, Bad Bunny got the win over his opponent. San Benito planted the Archer of Infamy with a huge destroyer on a pile of steel chairs to grab the win at WWE Backlash 2023. He then celebrated his win with the babyfaces inside the ring.

Bad Bunny broke a long-standing rule before WWE Backlash 2023?

The 29-year-old megastar showed up on the go-home edition of SmackDown for WWE Backlash 2023. Bunny arrived during the main event to help Rey Mysterio fend off the Judgment Day. San Benito’s shirt on SmackDown had the old WWF logo on it.

After taking care of the Judgment Day, Bunny celebrated with the LWO inside the ring. The international music sensation was also given the LWO shirt. He wore the merch and got a huge reaction from the San Juan crowd.

It remains to be seen if fans will get more of Bunny after WWE Backlash 2023.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments!

Poll : 0 votes