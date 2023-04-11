"Triple H doesn't care"- Fans slam 34-year-old star's booking since returning to WWE after getting released in 2021

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking over WWE's creative department. However, not all of his signings have had a chance to shine since returning. This includes Bronson Reed, whose booking in the second stint with the company has been a major concern for the fans.
The 34-year-old made a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion in December 2022 after getting released the prior year. Upon his return, Reed helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. However, the powerhouse has not featured much on WWE programming. While he is still undefeated in his second stint, Bronson has yet to be involved in coherent storylines.
The former NXT star competed on Main Event last week, where he took on Dexter Lumis. This did not sit well with many fans as they pointed out that Reed was treated like a star during his time away from the company and even secured a victory over NJPW legendary star Kazuchika Okada.
Some fans, however, believe that the 34-year-old is just getting started and will do well in the coming time.
Bronson Reed revealed how Triple H persuaded him to come back to WWE
Triple H's close relationship with the performers has been a big reason behind many of them returning to the company after a regime change.
During an interview with The Inner Sanctum, Bronson Reed opened up about how Hunter persuaded him to return to the company for a second run.
"I do have a great relationship with Hunter [Triple H] and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back and I also thought you know, I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling. But at the same time, I was also that in WWE before I stepped away and I didn’t get to do things like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. I was just recently in the Elimination Chamber, so those are the things that really persuaded me to come back and really prove myself and prove that I can be a featured guy in WWE." [H/T The Inner Sanctum]
Bronson Reed worked closely with Triple H during his time on NXT, where he was a one-time NXT North American Champion. He teased a feud against Bobby Lashley on last week's RAW, which could be a defining point in his career.
