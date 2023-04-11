"Triple H doesn't care"- Fans slam 34-year-old star's booking since returning to WWE after getting released in 2021

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking over WWE's creative department. However, not all of his signings have had a chance to shine since returning. This includes Bronson Reed, whose booking in the second stint with the company has been a major concern for the fans.

The 34-year-old made a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion in December 2022 after getting released the prior year. Upon his return, Reed helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. However, the powerhouse has not featured much on WWE programming. While he is still undefeated in his second stint, Bronson has yet to be involved in coherent storylines.

The former NXT star competed on Main Event last week, where he took on Dexter Lumis. This did not sit well with many fans as they pointed out that Reed was treated like a star during his time away from the company and even secured a victory over NJPW legendary star Kazuchika Okada.

Some fans, however, believe that the 34-year-old is just getting started and will do well in the coming time.

Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen



To …. THIS …. From beating Okada …To …. THIS …. From beating Okada … To …. THIS …. 😳 https://t.co/OucW6bAE9B

Steve Viglio @stevesgraps @DorbyAllen It's all about the money though. I doubt he would've gotten paid as much in NJPW or even AEW, although I'm not sure they had interest or not @DorbyAllen It's all about the money though. I doubt he would've gotten paid as much in NJPW or even AEW, although I'm not sure they had interest or not

Seto Kyle🐉 @ImJustKyle_ Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen



To …. THIS …. From beating Okada …To …. THIS …. From beating Okada … To …. THIS …. 😳 https://t.co/OucW6bAE9B He quite literally was in one of the best Elimination Chamber matches ever where 3 people had to hit finishers on him to eliminate him twitter.com/dorbyallen/sta… He quite literally was in one of the best Elimination Chamber matches ever where 3 people had to hit finishers on him to eliminate him twitter.com/dorbyallen/sta…

Ayo T Adebayo @FrequencyAyo



Bronson/Jonah made his choice cuz he wasn’t satisfied enough, as good as NJPW was



Simple as that 🤷‍♂️ @DorbyAllen Y’all need to stop with this whole “he went from beating Okada….”Bronson/Jonah made his choice cuz he wasn’t satisfied enough, as good as NJPW wasSimple as that 🤷‍♂️ @DorbyAllen Y’all need to stop with this whole “he went from beating Okada….”Bronson/Jonah made his choice cuz he wasn’t satisfied enough, as good as NJPW wasSimple as that 🤷‍♂️

Mark Kreutzer @markkreutzer42 Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen



To …. THIS …. From beating Okada …To …. THIS …. From beating Okada … To …. THIS …. 😳 https://t.co/OucW6bAE9B I was talking about this earlier today. Happy that JONAH gets to chase that paper if that’s what he wants, but he pinned Okada clean in last year’s G1, almost played spoiler to him, and now he’s on Main Event and getting library reactions on TV twitter.com/dorbyallen/sta… I was talking about this earlier today. Happy that JONAH gets to chase that paper if that’s what he wants, but he pinned Okada clean in last year’s G1, almost played spoiler to him, and now he’s on Main Event and getting library reactions on TV twitter.com/dorbyallen/sta…

B-Man @MMBenni2 @DorbyAllen Fun fact, he actually called them for a job, so yeah.... @DorbyAllen Fun fact, he actually called them for a job, so yeah....

Jacob Grondy @JGprowrestling @DorbyAllen I know his bank account is better, but this has got to hurt. @DorbyAllen I know his bank account is better, but this has got to hurt.

Megan @Meganicole123 @DorbyAllen Why is he there? WWE has done really nothing with either one of them. @DorbyAllen Why is he there? WWE has done really nothing with either one of them.

WorldWrestlingExaggeration @WWExaggeration @DorbyAllen Anyone who justifies this in anyway is absolutely mad @DorbyAllen Anyone who justifies this in anyway is absolutely mad 😂

Jordan @ElSoniado @DorbyAllen Beating Okada doesn’t pay the bills I guess @DorbyAllen Beating Okada doesn’t pay the bills I guess

Swayyy @So_Appalled @DorbyAllen All cause of money which he could have still had but Triple H lol @DorbyAllen All cause of money which he could have still had but Triple H lol

Bronson Reed revealed how Triple H persuaded him to come back to WWE

Triple H's close relationship with the performers has been a big reason behind many of them returning to the company after a regime change.

During an interview with The Inner Sanctum, Bronson Reed opened up about how Hunter persuaded him to return to the company for a second run.

"I do have a great relationship with Hunter [Triple H] and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back and I also thought you know, I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling. But at the same time, I was also that in WWE before I stepped away and I didn’t get to do things like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. I was just recently in the Elimination Chamber, so those are the things that really persuaded me to come back and really prove myself and prove that I can be a featured guy in WWE." [H/T The Inner Sanctum]

Bronson Reed worked closely with Triple H during his time on NXT, where he was a one-time NXT North American Champion. He teased a feud against Bobby Lashley on last week's RAW, which could be a defining point in his career.

