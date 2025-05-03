Triple H catches heat from ex-WWE employee for his antics - "Get freaking over yourself" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo strongly criticized Triple H for his antics. He claimed that the Chief Content Officer needed to move on from trying to grab the spotlight.
Hunter was an important part of the WrestleMania weekend. He headlined this year's Hall of Fame, which also included other legends such as Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters, and Michelle McCool.
On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo fired shots at the legend. He called out The Game for spitting water and doing his entire entrance gimmick with Pat McAfee. He felt the Hall of Famer was an egomaniac and needed to stop putting himself over.
"Bro, the Triple H I'm seeing today, it's like, brother get over yourself. I was seeing a video clip the other day, Mac. He's doing his entrance with Pat McAfee and they're both spitting water. I'm like, brother, get over yourself. Triple H, do you do that in the shower? Before you get in the shower, do you stand outside of it and spit water all over the bed? Get freaking over yourself." [From 12:55 onwards]
The Game currently heads the creative team in WWE, a role he took over after Vince McMahon stepped away from his roles in the company.
